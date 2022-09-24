Garrett (3-6) picked up the win in Friday's 5-2 victory over the Nationals, allowing one run on five hits over six innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The 25-year-old southpaw delivered his fifth quality start of the season in impressive fashion, tossing six shutout innings after Lane Thomas led off the game with a solo shot. Garrett pounded the zone, firing 60 of 82 pitches for strikes, and this was the first time in his big-league career he worked at least six innings without issuing a free pass. It's taken him a while to reach his potential, but the 2016 first-round pick seems to be making a place for himself in Miami's 2023 rotation plans.