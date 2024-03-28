The Marlins placed Garrett (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 25.
The left-hander was diagnosed with shoulder soreness early in camp and is now officially on the injured list, as expected. Garrett is scheduled to pitch in a rehab game Thursday and should continue ramping up his workload over the next couple weeks. He could make his season debut in mid-April, assuming he's able to avoid any setbacks.
