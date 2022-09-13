Garrett didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Rangers, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

Making his first start in nearly a month after recovering from an oblique injury, Garrett was limited to 65 pitches (38 strikes) but pitched fairly well before getting the hook. It's not clear whether the southpaw will remain in the Miami rotation as a sixth starter or shift to the bullpen, but his 3.68 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 75:19 K:BB through 73.1 innings on the season suggest he's ready for a regular starting role.