Garrett (oblique) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Thursday and will pitch a simulated game Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Garrett was placed on the injured list in late August, and the Marlins indicated at the time that the left-hander wasn't expected to return this season. However, he's made good progress over the last two weeks and has now been cleared to face hitters. The 25-year-old will still need to increase his workload before he's in the mix to return from the injured list. In spite of Garrett's encouraging progress, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Marlins exercise caution rather than rushing him back since the team isn't in contention for a playoff spot.
