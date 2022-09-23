Garrett will start Friday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday and will step into the rotation for Trevor Rogers (lat). Garrett has a 3.68 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 75:19 K:BB across 73.1 innings this year and could make up to three starts, including Friday, down the stretch for Miami.
More News
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Recalled Thursday•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Sent back to minors•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Short outing in return•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Reinstated ahead of nightcap•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Returning for doubleheader start•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Ready for rehab assignment•