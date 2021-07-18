The Marlins promoted Garrett from Triple-A Jacksonville and will have him start Sunday's series finale against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

An injury-plagued Miami rotation took another hit earlier this weekend when Pablo Lopez (shoulder) hit the shelf, so Garrett could be in store for additional starts beyond Sunday, regardless of how he fares versus Philadelphia. Garrett was lit up for seven runs on 15 hits and five walks across 11.1 innings in his three other appearances at the big-league level in 2021, but he's been a more reliable performer over a larger sample of 10 starts at Triple-A (4.41 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 8.6 K/9).