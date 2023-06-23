Garrett allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks while striking out 13 batters over seven innings in a no-decision against Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Garrett hit the ground running in the contest, striking out five of the first six batters he faced. The southpaw ended with a career-high 13 strikeouts, notching his first double-digit punchout performance of the season. Garrett has been one of the best pitchers in the league for over a month, posting a 2.00 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 56:8 K:BB over his past 45 innings across eight starts. While his ERA on the campaign is just decent at 3.64, it's largely inflated by a 4.1-inning, 11-run shelling against Atlanta on May 3. Take away that performance, and Garrett's season ERA sits at a much more tantalizing 2.49.