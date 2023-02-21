Garrett will start the Marlins' Grapefruit League opener Saturday, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.
Garrett might have to put on a show this spring in order to claim the final spot in Miami's season-opening starting rotation. Edward Cabrera is thought to be his primary competition for that job. There's also a chance the Marlins will roll with a six-man group of starters in the early going, though that assumes good health on all fronts coming out of camp.
More News
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Not guaranteed rotation spot•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Ineffective in final start of 2022•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Allows two runs over four innings•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Remains in rotation•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Sharp in third win•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Starting Friday•