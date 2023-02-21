Garrett will start the Marlins' Grapefruit League opener Saturday, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Garrett might have to put on a show this spring in order to claim the final spot in Miami's season-opening starting rotation. Edward Cabrera is thought to be his primary competition for that job. There's also a chance the Marlins will roll with a six-man group of starters in the early going, though that assumes good health on all fronts coming out of camp.

