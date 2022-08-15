Garrett yielded five hits and three walks over six scoreless innings in Sunday's loss to Atlanta. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Garrett was in line for the victory before Atlanta flipped the game in the ninth inning. He'd been tagged with 11 runs (10 earned) over his previous three outings since he last turned in a quality start. The 25-year-old lefty lowered his season ERA to 3.67 alongside a 71:17 K:BB through 68.2 frames. Garrett is projected to face the Dodgers on the road next weekend.