Garrett (1-1) was charged with five runs (four earned) on five hits over 2.2 innings in a loss to the Nationals in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader. He struck out two and walked three.

Trea Turner and Kurt Suzuki touched Garrett up for homers early and the Nationals piled on for 10 additional runs against the bullpen. Garrett, the seventh overall pick in 2016, was much better in his debut Sept. 13, allowing one run while fanning six over five innings in a win over Philadelphia. Garrett was the designated 29th man for the doubleheader, so he is almost certainly head back to the alternate site in exchange for a fresh arm, though the transaction has not yet been made official.