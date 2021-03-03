Garrett was sitting in the low 90s with his fastball, topping out at 93 mph, during his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

On the down side, the young southpaw did walk three of the seven batters he faced, but seeing his velocity rebound was encouraging after he averaged only 89.7 mph in his big-league debut last year. "I was losing a little gas [late last season]," Garrett said Tuesday. "I'd like it to be a little higher, and I think I can get it there. Just continuing to throw and as the innings get up and I get a little more conditioned, that will go up or at least stay where it is." A good showing in camp could see him begin the season in the Marlins' bullpen, but he's more likely to be assigned to Triple-A and stay stretched out as a starter.