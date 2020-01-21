Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Will join big-league camp
Garrett will take part in the Marlins' big-league camp this spring.
Garrett returned from Tommy John surgery last season to make 20 good starts for High-A Jupiter, striking out 26.9 percent of opposing batters en route to a 3.34 ERA. He'll get the chance to work with the big-league staff this spring, though he's unlikely to join them on a permanent basis at any point this season.
