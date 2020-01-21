Play

Garrett will take part in the Marlins' big-league camp this spring.

Garrett returned from Tommy John surgery last season to make 20 good starts for High-A Jupiter, striking out 26.9 percent of opposing batters en route to a 3.34 ERA. He'll get the chance to work with the big-league staff this spring, though he's unlikely to join them on a permanent basis at any point this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • mike-clevinger.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0

    Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...

  • austin-meadows.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 1.0

    The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...

  • tim-anderson.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 1.0

    Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...