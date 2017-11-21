Lee was added to the Marlins' 40-man roster Monday, Joe Capozzi of The Palm Beach Post reports.

To protect Lee from the Rule 5 draft, Miami added him to the 40-man roster. The Rays traded Lee to the Marlins in June. After joining Miami, he was assigned to Double-A Jacksonville, where he slashed a solid .294/.398/.364 over 60 games.

