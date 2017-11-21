Marlins' Braxton Lee: Joins 40-man roster
Lee was added to the Marlins' 40-man roster Monday, Joe Capozzi of The Palm Beach Post reports.
To protect Lee from the Rule 5 draft, Miami added him to the 40-man roster. The Rays traded Lee to the Marlins in June. After joining Miami, he was assigned to Double-A Jacksonville, where he slashed a solid .294/.398/.364 over 60 games.
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....