Lee hit leadoff in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, going 2-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and his fourth stolen base of the spring.

The 24-year-old has yet to play above Double-A and came into camp as a long shot to win any kind of major-league role, but Lee's been doing his best to sway the front office by running wild and getting on base consistently when given a chance. Lewis Brinson and Magneuris Sierra both remain ahead of Lee on the Marlins' outfield depth chart for now, but if he looks like he can replace Dee Gordon's lost speed at the top of the order, Lee could find himself in the big leagues on Opening Day. Before adding him to any late-round sleeper lists, however, keep in mind that his 4-for-4 performance on the basepaths this spring is a far cry from his 58.9 percent success rate (33-for-56) over the last two minor-league seasons.