Lee has made the Marins' Opening Day roster, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Lee has yet to appear above Double-A in his professional career, but he'll open the season as a reserve outfielder for the Marlins thanks to a lack of better options. The 24-year-old has flashed some speed (20 stolen bases in 127 games at Double-A in 2017), but lacks power (three homers in four minor-league seasons). While he could contribute for the depleted Marlins in 2018, he doesn't figure to offer much from a fantasy standpoint.