Marlins' Braxton Lee: Optioned to minors
The Marlins optioned Lee to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Craig Davis of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Lee, who was acquired from the last June in the trade that sent Adeiny Hechavarria to Tampa Bay, went 7-for-32 with five runs and four stolen bases in Grapefruit League action. The 25-year-old doesn't possess much pop, but has shown an ability to make contact and offers speed on the bases. He could surface with the big club later this season as a fourth or fifth outfielder.
More News
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...