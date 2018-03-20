The Marlins optioned Lee to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Craig Davis of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lee, who was acquired from the last June in the trade that sent Adeiny Hechavarria to Tampa Bay, went 7-for-32 with five runs and four stolen bases in Grapefruit League action. The 25-year-old doesn't possess much pop, but has shown an ability to make contact and offers speed on the bases. He could surface with the big club later this season as a fourth or fifth outfielder.