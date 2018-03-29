Marlins' Braxton Lee: Recalled from minors Thursday
The Marlins recalled Lee from Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, MLB.com reports.
The transaction confirms that Lee earned a spot on the Marlins' Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder. Since he lacks power and hasn't seen any plate appearances above the Double-A level, Lee will likely see most of opportunities as a late-inning pinch runner or defensive replacement.
