Marlins' Braxton Lee: Sent back to NOLA
Lee was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Lee struggled in his first taste of the majors, going just 3-for-17 (.176) with eight strikeouts. He'll head back to the minors for more seasoning, allowing veteran outfielder J.B. Shuck to head to the big leagues.
