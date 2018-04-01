Lee was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Sunday.

Lee managed to sneak on the Opening Day roster to provide outfield depth, but was not utilized in the starting lineup over the team's first three games. With Garrett Cooper (wrist) healthy and set to split right field duties with Cameron Maybin, there wouldn't have been many at-bats available for Lee anyway. Instead, he'll head to the minors, allowing Miami to add an extra arm.