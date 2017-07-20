Hernandez will join short-season Batavia, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The newly acquired prospect will, as expected, ply his trade for the Muckdogs upon joining the Marlins organization. Hernandez plated a .252/.306/.408 line with two home runs, 15 RBI and four stolen bases for Low-A Everett while with the Mariners and will continue what should be a long path toward the majors.
