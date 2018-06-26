Hernandez made his 2018 debut last week with short-season Batavia and has appeared in four games, going 4-for-17 with a walk and seven strikeouts.

Hernandez had spent the previous three months at the Marlins' extended spring training facility recovering from an undisclosed injury suffered in March. The 20-year-old saw most of his action in 2017 in short-season ball, so he likely won't stick around at the level for long before reporting to Low-A Greensboro. The outfielder is regarded as a toolsy prospect and was one of the more coveted international free agents in the summer of 2014, when he received a $1.85 million signing bonus from the Mariners as a 16-year-old.