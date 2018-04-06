Hernandez suffered a minor undisclosed injury this spring, but is expected to be ready for game action in the near future, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.

Hernandez is one of the few toolsy position players in the Marlins' system, but there are plenty of concerns about the approach and viability of his hit tool. He will likely be assigned to Low-A Greensboro once fully healthy.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories