The Rangers traded Mendoza, Echedry Vargas and Max Acosta to the Marlins on Tuesday in exchange for Jake Burger, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Mendoza spent most of his time in Single-A last season, where he turned in a solid 2.18 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 90.2 innings, though he managed to reach High-A before the end of the year. The 20-year-old southpaw will presumably remain in High-A to begin the 2025 campaign, though the rebuilding Marlins may be eager to promote him through their farm system if he continues to find success in the minors.