Eibner signed a minor-league deal with the Marlins on Tuesday and will join the team's alternate training site, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Eibner spent parts of two seasons in the big leagues in 2016 and 2017 with the Royals, Athletics and Dodgers, appearing exclusively as an outfielder. He's been a two-way pitch recently, however, both in the Rangers' minor-league system and with the independent Sugar Land Skeeters. The Marlins are expected to use him as a pitcher.