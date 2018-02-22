Marlins' Brett Graves: Competing for rotation spot in spring
Graves is competing for one of the Marlins' final three rotation spots in spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Graves was selected by the Marlins in last year's Rule 5 draft, so he'll have to stick on the team's active roster all season, otherwise he'll be exposed to waivers and offered back to the Athletics. That said, Miami will give him a look during spring, though seeing as the 25-year-old hasn't pitched above Double-A -- and owns a rough 5.97 ERA and 1.83 WHIP across 31.2 innings there -- he'll likely settle for a low-leverage bullpen role.
