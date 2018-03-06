Marlins' Brett Graves: Exits with apparent injury
Graves was removed from Tuesday's spring game in the first inning with an apparent injury, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Graves left the field with the Marlins' trainer after recording two outs in the first inning. Specifics regarding the issue remain unclear, but look for an update on his status sometime after the conclusion of Tuesday's contest. The Rule 5 pick allowed two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter prior to exiting.
