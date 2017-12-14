Marlins' Brett Graves: Goes to Marlins in Rule 5 draft
Graves was selected by the Marlins with the 17th pick in the Rule 5 draft Thursday.
A 24-year-old right-handed reliever, Graves notched a 4.47 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 56.1 innings between High-A and Double-A last season. He is unlikely to have much success against big-league hitters this year, but given how bad the Marlins are expected to be, they will easily be able to carry him on the active roster all season before sending him back to the minors in 2019. He worked mostly as a starter in Oakland's organization, but will likely be deployed as a mop-up man in 2018.
