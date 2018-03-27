Marlins' Brett Graves: Opening season on DL
Graves (oblique) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Graves suffered a left oblique strain earlier in March, and it appears the issue remains bothersome enough to keep the right-hander sidelined through Opening Day. At this point, it's still unclear when the Rule 5 may be ready to return, but a timetable should emerge once he's able to resume throwing.
