Marlins' Brett Lilek: Back to pitching in games

Lilek (shoulder) finished the season throwing in a limited capacity with the Marlins' rookie-league affiliate in the Gulf Coast League.

Despite the limited return to game action, the left-hander is still listed on the 7-day disabled list, suggesting this performance was simply a rehab assignment of sorts for him. Lilek pitched fine with the rookie squad, allowing just one run in five innings pitched. It's unclear how close he is to getting back in full, but things should clear up as he ramps up his activity further during the offseason.