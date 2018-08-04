Anderson went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a walk Friday against Philadelphia.

Anderson was responsible for Miami's only run of the game, as he plated a run in the eighth inning on a single to center field. The 25-year-old has pieced together a .286/.367/.423 slash line through 110 matchups in 2018, and he'll look to finish off the final months of his first full big-league season on a high note.

