Anderson went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's loss to the Nationals.

Anderson was a major part of Miami's offensive onslaught Thursday, cracking his 22nd double of the year and adding a three-run shot in the eighth inning. He had been struggling mightily of late, carrying a .179/.273/.282 slash line over his last ten games entering Thursday, but this could be the start of a turnaround at the dish for Anderson.