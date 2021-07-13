Anderson's injured left shoulder has responded well to baseball activities, but the Marlins have yet to set a date for him to begin a rehab assignment, MLB.com reports. "He's been hitting on the field, he's been taking ground balls," manager Don Mattingly said Saturday, when asked about Anderson. "He's actually swinging right at this very second. And we haven't went backwards."

Mattingly added that he believes Anderson will have a chance to return from the 60-day injured list when first eligible July 25, but that will hinge on the third baseman completing a multi-game rehab assignment without issue. Before being shut down in late May with a left shoulder subluxation, Anderson was batting .250 with three home runs and three stolen bases through 36 games.