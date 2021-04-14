Anderson went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, three RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 14-8 win over Atlanta.

Anderson finally rewarded fantasy managers for their patience with Tuesday's performance. The 27-year-old had been struggling early on with just five hits in his first 30 at-bats but shook off the rust with a three-hit performance including his first home run of the season. It's an encouraging sign to see him finally liven up at the plate, but fantasy managers should continue to take a cautious approach with installing him into their lineups until he can prove that Tuesday's hitting clinic wasn't just a one-game effort.