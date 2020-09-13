site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Launches first homer of September
Anderson went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored Saturday in a 12-6 loss to the Phillies.
Anderson got the Marlins on the board in the third with a three-run homer. It was the 27-year-old's first long ball since Aug. 31 and his sixth of the season. He is hitting .273/.374/.453 with 24 RBI.
