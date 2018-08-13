Marlins' Brian Anderson: Out of lineup Monday afternoon
Anderson is not starting for the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The Marlins are rotating several players for the doubleheader. Anderson is likely to return to the lineup for the second game. Isaac Galloway will start in right field in Anderson's place.
