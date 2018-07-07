Marlins' Brian Anderson: Out of lineup Saturday
Anderson is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Anderson has started all 90 games so far in 2018, but will take a seat Saturday as he is slashing only .162/.279/.351 over the last 10 games. The 25-year-old has a .284 average and .774 OPS and leads the Marlins with 44 RBI in 2018.
