Marlins' Brian Anderson: Out of lineup Wednesday
Anderson is not in the lineup against Colorado on Wednesday, MLB.com's Thomas Harding reports.
Anderson heads to the bench after going 1-for-3 during Tuesday's loss as Derek Dietrich takes his place at third base. Over the course of his 20 games with the big-league club, Anderson is slashing .261/.342/.348 with five extra-base hits and six RBI.
More News
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Headed to bench Monday•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Earns fourth straight start•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Recalled, starting Friday's game•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Collects two hits in Futures Game•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...