Anderson is not in the lineup against Colorado on Wednesday, MLB.com's Thomas Harding reports.

Anderson heads to the bench after going 1-for-3 during Tuesday's loss as Derek Dietrich takes his place at third base. Over the course of his 20 games with the big-league club, Anderson is slashing .261/.342/.348 with five extra-base hits and six RBI.

