Anderson is not in Thursday's lineup and may also Friday's game with soreness on his left side, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
Anderson was held out of Wednesday's lineup with what appeared to be a minor injury, though it now seems as if his absence will extend for another few days. Jon Berti is likely to gain playing time at third base in Anderson's absence.
More News
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Launches first home run of season•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Gets first off day•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Trouble making contact this spring•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Comes to terms with Marlins•