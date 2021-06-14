Anderson (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The move comes shortly after it was revealed the 28-year-old has yet to resume hitting as previously expected, and he now won't be able to be activated until at least late July. Anderson landed on the shelf May 25 with a left shoulder subluxation and will end up missing two months dues to the injury, at minimum. Isan Diaz should continue operating as Miami's third baseman in the meantime.
