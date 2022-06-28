Anderson is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Cardinals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

He is being eased back into action after being on the injured list with a back injury. Anderson was activated Monday and went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts. The Marlins have a fairly crowded roster at the moment, and things will only get more complicated when Joey Wendle (hamstring) gets activated in the coming days, as Jon Berti has probably played too well to move back to a minimal role.