Anderson went 1-for-4 with a grand slam Wednesday in the Marlins' 7-4 loss to the Twins.

Anderson's ninth-inning blast proved relatively meaningless to the outcome with the Twins already holding a commanding lead, but his fantasy managers surely took notice. The home run was Anderson's third in four games and his 14th overall since May 21. He'll remain locked into a key run-producing role for Miami the rest of the way as one of the few league-average bats on the MLB roster.