Anderson went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Mariners.

He got the Marlins on the board by taking Logan Gilbert deep in the sixth inning, but they were already in a 5-0 hole at that point. Anderson has been getting consistent playing time lately, splitting his time between third base and the outfield corners, and while the 28-year-old has hit safely in five straight games, his power production has been lackluster. In 63 plate appearances this season, Anderson is slashing .269/.397/.423 with just one homer and two RBI, although he has added 10 runs and a steal.