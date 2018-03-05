Marlins' Brian Ellington: Dealing with biceps tendinitis
Ellington has been diagnosed with biceps tendinitis and will not undergo an MRI, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
While Ellington didn't complain of any injury after his Grapefruit League debut over the weekend, diminished velocity and a lack of control prompted the Marlins to send the 27-year-old for some evaluations. He'll now rest up until the soreness subsides. It's unclear how long this will set Ellington back, but there will likely be an update on his status once he's able to resume a throwing program.
More News
-
Marlins' Brian Ellington: Likely needs MRI on shoulder•
-
Marlins' Brian Ellington: Has disastrous season•
-
Marlins' Brian Ellington: Set to rejoin Marlins•
-
Marlins' Brian Ellington: Optioned to New Orleans•
-
Marlins' Brian Ellington: Recent poor performance not very surprising•
-
Marlins' Brian Ellington: Officially recalled Wednesday•
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...