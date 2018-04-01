Marlins' Brian Ellington: DFA'd by Miami
Ellington (biceps) was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Sunday.
Ellington was sent to Triple-A just days before the season, which was more of a formality because he has been shut down due to biceps tendinitis. The team will now require his spot on the 40-man roster to make room for an extra arm, and chose to DFA him as opposed to moving to the 60-day DL. He appears to be a likely candidate to continue his rehab within the organization.
