Marlins' Brian Ellington: Has disastrous season
Ellington has accrued a 6.35 ERA across 39.2 innings this season with Miami.
After a stellar 2016, the 26-year-old right-hander has struggled mightily this year, raising his ERA by nearly four points (2.45 ERA in 2016 to 6.35 in 2017). Despite his struggles, the Marlins continue to use Ellington in occasional high-leverage situations -- he picked up a hold on Sept. 16 against Milwaukee.
