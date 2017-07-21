Marlins' Brian Ellington: Set to rejoin Marlins
Ellington will be called up by the Marlins prior to Friday's game against the Reds, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Ellington will take the roster spot of the recently departed David Phelps, who was sent over to Seattle on Thursday. During 11 adventurous occasions on the mound in the big leagues this season, Ellington has allowed 10 earned runs off 19 hits and 13 walks, while striking out 18 over the course of 11.2 innings. He figures to slide into a low-leverage role out of the bullpen while trying to work back into the form that he showed the past two seasons.
