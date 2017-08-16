Play

Marlins' Brian Miller: Bangs out four doubles at Low-A on Tuesday

Miller went 4-for-4 with a walk, four doubles and three runs scored for Low-A Greensboro in Tuesday's win over Delmarva.

The 36th overall pick in this year's draft has looked good so far in his first exposure to full-season ball, slashing .327/.375/.444 with a home run and 11 steals in 39 games. Miller's speed, center-field defense and hit tool are what got him drafted, but if he continues to show even modest gap power as he moves up the ladder in the Marlins' organization, it could help solidify his potential as a future leadoff man rather than a slap-hitting reserve.

