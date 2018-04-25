Miller went 6-for-8 with two runs scored, two RBI and two stolen bases across both games of High-A Jupiter's doubleheader against Palm Beach on Tuesday.

All six hits were singles, but power has been the only thing lacking in Miller's profile to begin 2018. The 22-year-old now sports a .360/.392/.400 slash line through 17 games for Jupiter with a 4:6 BB:K and seven steals in eight attempts. Given his age, Miller could get a promotion to Double-A over the summer if he keeps raking, and it remains to be seen whether his skill set will translate to the upper levels of the minor leagues -- much less the majors. Still, his prospect status is trending up, and he could yet have a future as a leadoff man and defensively sound center fielder in the Show.