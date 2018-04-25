Marlins' Brian Miller: Bangs out six hits in Tuesday's doubleheader
Miller went 6-for-8 with two runs scored, two RBI and two stolen bases across both games of High-A Jupiter's doubleheader against Palm Beach on Tuesday.
All six hits were singles, but power has been the only thing lacking in Miller's profile to begin 2018. The 22-year-old now sports a .360/.392/.400 slash line through 17 games for Jupiter with a 4:6 BB:K and seven steals in eight attempts. Given his age, Miller could get a promotion to Double-A over the summer if he keeps raking, and it remains to be seen whether his skill set will translate to the upper levels of the minor leagues -- much less the majors. Still, his prospect status is trending up, and he could yet have a future as a leadoff man and defensively sound center fielder in the Show.
More News
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...