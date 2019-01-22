Miller was invited to the Marlins' major-league camp Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Miller isn't expected to break camp with the Marlins, as the 23-year-old has yet to appear above Double-A. Across stops at both High-A Jupiter and Double-A Jacksonville in 2018, Miller hit a combined .295/.338/.355 with 40 stolen bases in 128 games.

