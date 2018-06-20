Marlins' Brian Miller: Promoted to Double-A
Miller was called up to Double-A Jacksonville on Wednesday.
The 36th-overall pick in the 2017 draft, Miller has shown everything except power in his first two partial seasons in the minors. In 57 games for Low-A Greensboro last season, the outfielder hit .322/.384/.416 with 21 steals. He posted very similar numbers in 62 games for High-A Jupiter this season, hitting .324/.358/.398 with 19 homers. He'll look to continue that success at the Double-A level.
